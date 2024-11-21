M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 2,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

M&G Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

