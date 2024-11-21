Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
Methanex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methanex to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.
Methanex Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ MEOH opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Methanex has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69.
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
