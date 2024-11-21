Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Methanex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methanex to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Methanex has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Methanex from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

