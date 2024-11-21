Mehri Shadman Sells 17,240 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $151,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,032.88. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Mehri Shadman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $84,919.59.
Under Armour Stock Down 2.9 %
NYSE:UA opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
