Mehri Shadman Sells 17,240 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $151,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,032.88. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mehri Shadman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $84,919.59.

Under Armour Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:UA opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

About Under Armour

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 82,089 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $3,628,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Under Armour by 45.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 104,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

