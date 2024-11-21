Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Trading Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Megaworld Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64.

Megaworld Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.2826 dividend. This is an increase from Megaworld’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

Megaworld Company Profile

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and leasing of real estate properties in the Philippines. The company develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, leisure, and entertainment components. Its real estate portfolio comprises residential condominium units, subdivision lots and townhouses, and condominium-hotel projects, as well as office projects and retail spaces.

