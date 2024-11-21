Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.440-5.500 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $5.44-5.50 EPS.

Shares of MDT opened at $84.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.84. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

