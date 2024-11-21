Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.700-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Maximus also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.

Maximus Price Performance

Maximus stock opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.13. Maximus has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Maximus

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $126,159.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,841.52. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

