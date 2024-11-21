Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT) Director Buys C$74,993.80 in Stock

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 5,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$74,993.80.

Mattr Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered Mattr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

