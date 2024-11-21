Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT) Director Buys C$74,993.80 in Stock

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 5,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$74,993.80.
Mattr Stock Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered Mattr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mattr
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mattr
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Mattr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.