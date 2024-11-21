Matthew Gall Buys 5,000 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $38,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,766.17. The trade was a 8.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

ITOS stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITOS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITOS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 914.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.