Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,536,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 726,753 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 2.15% of Match Group worth $209,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after buying an additional 80,855 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 301.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 146.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 83,166 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 169.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 32,757 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $42.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

