Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,855 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Match Group by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 83,166 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 169.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 32,757 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Barclays cut their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

