Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,194,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 649,197 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.88% of Honeywell International worth $2,520,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after acquiring an additional 944,876 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 575,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $226.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

