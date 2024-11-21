Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,428,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,324,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.76% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $1,405,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,932,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,556,000 after buying an additional 533,792 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,188 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,721,000 after acquiring an additional 216,062 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,814,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,918,000 after purchasing an additional 107,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,939,000 after purchasing an additional 310,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

