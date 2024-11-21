Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 703,768 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,511,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703,768 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 7.46% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $2,212,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after buying an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $308.61 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $234.01 and a 52 week high of $320.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.59 and a 200 day moving average of $278.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

