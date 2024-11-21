Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 671,691 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,691 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.13% of Trane Technologies worth $991,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $90,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 140,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,212,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.77.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $411.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $421.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

