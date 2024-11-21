Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $882.51 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,179,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,963,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.19% of Oracle worth $882,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,242,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,869,816,000 after buying an additional 296,866 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,318,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,033,430,000 after acquiring an additional 424,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,182,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,015,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 32.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,037,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $756,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,734 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $190.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.37. The company has a market capitalization of $528.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $191.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.