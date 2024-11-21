Mark D. Walker Sells 7,240 Shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Free Report) CEO Mark D. Walker sold 7,240 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $13,176.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,492.82. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Direct Digital Price Performance

Shares of Direct Digital stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter. Direct Digital had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.15% of Direct Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

