Mark D. Walker Sells 7,240 Shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Mark D. Walker sold 7,240 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $13,176.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,492.82. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Direct Digital Price Performance

Shares of Direct Digital stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter. Direct Digital had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

About Direct Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRCT Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.15% of Direct Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

