MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) CEO Frederick G. Thiel Sells 27,505 Shares

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $544,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,155,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,280,781. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MARA Stock Up 13.9 %

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 123,570,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,844,676. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 5.52. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. MARA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MARA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MARA by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MARA by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MARA by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

