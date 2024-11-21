Makena Capital Management LLC Sells 48,295 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Makena Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,295 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies makes up approximately 3.2% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Procore Technologies worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $521,030.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,371,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,606,298.24. This trade represents a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $628,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,488,905. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,997 shares of company stock worth $4,497,153. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.84.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

