Makena Capital Management LLC Sells 3,282 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Makena Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential makes up about 2.5% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,095,000 after buying an additional 381,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,745,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,737,000 after acquiring an additional 591,866 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,001,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,794,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Equity Residential by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,715,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,368,000 after purchasing an additional 112,270 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 20.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,180,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,174,000 after purchasing an additional 373,229 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.75 to $81.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Residential

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.