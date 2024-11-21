MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 4.1 %

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $107.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.27. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $113.61.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 100.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 163.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth about $143,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.