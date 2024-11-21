LPL Financial LLC Sells 265,497 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,497 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 7.09% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $353,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,669,000 after acquiring an additional 218,760 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,650,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,091,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,526,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $109.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $111.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average is $103.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

