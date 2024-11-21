LPL Financial LLC Purchases 929,010 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,560,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929,010 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 9.16% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $422,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 134,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,071,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $735,000.

LMBS stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

