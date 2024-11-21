LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,725 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 9.97% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $1,962,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $137.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.77. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.67 and a fifty-two week high of $139.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

