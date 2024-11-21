LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,333 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $762,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $275.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $214.20 and a twelve month high of $279.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

