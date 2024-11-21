LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,960,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,196 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 11.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $508,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50,577 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,772,000 after purchasing an additional 299,599 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMHQ opened at $103.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

