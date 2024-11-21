Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 324,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $534.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $574.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

