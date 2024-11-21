Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 195 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.72) to GBX 195 ($2.47) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of LON LIO traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 451 ($5.71). The company had a trading volume of 1,919,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,562. The firm has a market cap of £288.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,994.40, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Liontrust Asset Management has a one year low of GBX 400 ($5.06) and a one year high of GBX 865 ($10.95). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 502.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 624.41.

Liontrust Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144,000.00%.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

