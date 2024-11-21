LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 6,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 6,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

LifeMD Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17.

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

