Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $5.55. Latham Group shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 43,755 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SWIM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.62.

Latham Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $678.69 million, a PE ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $65,791.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,626.64. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 11,750 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $69,325.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,584.90. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock worth $304,182 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 761,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 315,889 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Latham Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 213,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Featured Stories

