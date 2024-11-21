Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 3,029 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,107,000 after buying an additional 973,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 593,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,577.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 435,767 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,712,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 804,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,271,000 after purchasing an additional 235,100 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $1,527,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,571.64. The trade was a 25.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristen E. Blum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,700. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $5,853,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.5 %

SFM opened at $142.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.39 and a twelve month high of $148.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

