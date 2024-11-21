Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 11,783 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Dutch Bros worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BROS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $200,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,778 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 466,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,496. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,452,837.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,926.13. The trade was a 24.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,095,377 shares of company stock worth $36,392,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

