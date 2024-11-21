Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 174,170 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 174,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.22% of Wolverine World Wide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at about $64,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 10,607.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 540,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 535,355 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at about $7,098,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $131,156.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,390.78. The trade was a 35.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $529,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,652.66. The trade was a 54.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,920 shares of company stock worth $866,240 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWW. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

