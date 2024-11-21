Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Copa worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Copa by 219.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 34,027 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in Copa by 45.0% during the third quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 156,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 48,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CPA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

Copa Trading Down 1.3 %

CPA opened at $105.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.11. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.