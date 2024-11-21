Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.98 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.13% of Carnival Co. & worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 595.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CUK stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.71. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.