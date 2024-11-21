Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 148.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

