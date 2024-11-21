L & S Advisors Inc Sells 167 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Performance
NASDAQ KLAC opened at $616.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $714.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $761.76. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $527.11 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13.
KLA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. TD Cowen decreased their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.90.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
