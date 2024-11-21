L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $7.34 Million Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 125.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

VST stock opened at $157.70 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $157.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

Vistra announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

