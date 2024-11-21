L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,711,000 after buying an additional 1,074,175 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,155 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,789,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 178,999 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,830,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9,205.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,801,240,000 after buying an additional 1,679,117 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

