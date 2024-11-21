L & S Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.0% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

DLR stock opened at $185.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day moving average of $155.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 156.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.