L & S Advisors Inc Increases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $138.35 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $141.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

