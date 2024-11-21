L & S Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 14.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 56,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $1,425,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DD opened at $81.85 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

