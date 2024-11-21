Kura Oncology Enters Collaboration and License Agreement with Kyowa Kirin****

**

Kura Oncology, Inc. recently reported that it has entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. and Kyowa Kirin, Inc. The agreement is centered around the development and commercialization of Kura Oncology’s product candidate, ziftomenib, a selective oral menin inhibitor for treating patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematologic malignancies. Additionally, the agreement includes an option for Kyowa Kirin to expand the collaboration to include gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) and other solid tumor indications.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kura Oncology will lead the development, manufacture, regulatory activities, and commercial strategy development for ziftomenib in the United States. Both parties will undertake research and development activities to support regulatory approval of ziftomenib in the United States. Plans include conducting multiple phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials of ziftomenib in AML and other hematologic malignancies over the coming years. The costs for development activities in the U.S. will be shared equally by both companies.

Kyowa Kirin will lead the development, regulatory activities, and commercial strategy development for ziftomenib outside of the United States. The company will also be responsible for conducting and funding commercialization activities globally. Kura Oncology will grant Kyowa Kirin licenses to develop and commercialize ziftomenib in the U.S. for hematologic malignancies and outside the U.S. for a broader range of cancer types.

As part of the financial terms, Kura Oncology will receive an upfront payment of $330 million and is eligible for up to $420 million in near-term milestone payments. It is also eligible for additional development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments totaling up to $1.491 billion in upfront and milestone payments in aggregate.

The agreement includes provisions regarding exclusivity, supply, termination, and financial terms. The collaboration will focus on advancing menin inhibitor drug candidates targeting oncology indications while excluding certain specified areas from the collaboration. The agreement is subject to specific conditions and is pending completion. Kura Oncology plans to file a copy of the full agreement as an exhibit to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company highlighted that this collaboration presents a significant opportunity for the development and commercialization of ziftomenib, potentially affecting the treatment landscape for AML and other hematologic malignancies.

The Current Report on Form 8-K accompanying this information contains forward-looking statements, acknowledging that actual results could differ due to various factors, including risks relating to regulatory approvals, collaboration success, and financial performance. The Company has disclaimed any obligation to update these statements in the future.

This concludes the description of the collaboration between Kura Oncology and Kyowa Kirin, offering a glimpse into their strategic partnership and the future endeavors regarding ziftomenib.

