King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $168.27 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.25% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $168,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,188.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,175.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,098.92. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $914.50 and a 52-week high of $1,255.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.