King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 29,139 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 2.41% of Chart Industries worth $128,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,640. This trade represents a 10.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLS

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $168.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.99 and its 200-day moving average is $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $176.16.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.