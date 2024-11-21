Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 67099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $507.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 174.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

