Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.65-$1.71 EPS.
Keysight Technologies Stock Performance
KEYS stock opened at $165.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.10. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $168.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Keysight Technologies Company Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
