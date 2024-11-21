Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.65-$1.71 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $165.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.10. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $168.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.