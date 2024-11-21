Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) SVP Daniel H. Malan Buys 3,500 Shares

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) SVP Daniel H. Malan purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,175.28. This represents a 3.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of KELYA opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Kelly Services from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kelly Services

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.