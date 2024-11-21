Kaitlyn Arsenault Sells 43,206 Shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Stock

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) CFO Kaitlyn Arsenault sold 43,206 shares of Skye Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $215,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,046.58. The trade was a 20.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kaitlyn Arsenault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Kaitlyn Arsenault sold 190 shares of Skye Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,054.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYE opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Skye Bioscience during the third quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Skye Bioscience by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skye Bioscience by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKYE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

