Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Separately, UBS Group raised Jupiter Fund Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
