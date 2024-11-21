JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $149.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

